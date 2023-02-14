Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,737 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in International Paper by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 848,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 159,380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

