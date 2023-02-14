Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,652 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.