Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 789 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,315,000 after acquiring an additional 123,979 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,823,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradyne Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

