Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after buying an additional 4,276,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

