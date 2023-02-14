Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Equinix were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 190.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 65.4% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Equinix Stock Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

EQIX stock opened at $738.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 96.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $651.50.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,531 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

