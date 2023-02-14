First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,106,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $254,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 60.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 114.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 29.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE FHN opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

