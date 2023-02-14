Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 206,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 139,565 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,678,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,729,000 after acquiring an additional 941,135 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

