Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

