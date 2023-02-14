Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,732 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 53,289 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE FCX opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Recommended Stories

