Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 18,500 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNO. Argus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and the Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers and regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.