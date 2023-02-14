Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,964,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,815,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $323.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.67 and a 1-year high of $353.36.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

