Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,699 NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of RBSPF opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

