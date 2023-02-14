Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,699 NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
NatWest Group Stock Performance
Shares of RBSPF opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $3.69.
NatWest Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NatWest Group (RBSPF)
- 3 Mid-Cap Earnings Plays to Watch This Week
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.