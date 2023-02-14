Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,281,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 636,317 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

