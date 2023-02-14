Greenleaf Trust Buys 190 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $44,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE HLT opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.86.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

