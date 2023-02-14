Greenleaf Trust Buys 556 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $740.51 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $766.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $662.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.44.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 260,874 shares of company stock valued at $190,918,015 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.42.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

