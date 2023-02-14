Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in LKQ were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,488,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,428,932 shares of company stock valued at $138,230,226. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

