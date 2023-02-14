Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,474 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Shell were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.52) to GBX 2,987 ($36.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,461.00.

Shell Stock Up 0.1 %

Shell Increases Dividend

SHEL opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

