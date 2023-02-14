Greenleaf Trust Has $748,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 89,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,738,000 after acquiring an additional 37,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $12,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $668.57 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $685.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $653.63.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

