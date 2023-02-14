Greenleaf Trust Has $825,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,188 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Further Reading

