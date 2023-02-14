Greenleaf Trust Has $856,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

