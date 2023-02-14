Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,618 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in PPG Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,819,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after buying an additional 433,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

NYSE:PPG opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $152.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.