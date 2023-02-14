Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $186.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $188.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.78%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,761 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,630. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

