Greenleaf Trust Sells 567 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comerica were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Up 1.2 %

CMA opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $101.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.02.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.