Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $29.96.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

