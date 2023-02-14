Hikari Tsushin Inc. Purchases 13,184 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.9% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,002,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,488,000 after buying an additional 728,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,074 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.12. The company has a market cap of $425.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

