Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1,548.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 49.3% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.81. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

