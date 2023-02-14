Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 79,632 Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 79,632 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Upland Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 173.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 847,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 537,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 517,293 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 990.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 365,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 331,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 132.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 292,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 166,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $20.23.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

