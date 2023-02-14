Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTRN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Materion by 100,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 1,385.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion stock opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $97.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

