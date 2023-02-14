Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $746,000 in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 101.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.