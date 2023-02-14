Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $756,000 in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONB opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

