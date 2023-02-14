Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $744,000 Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 179.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CBIZ by 683.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CBIZ by 161.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Price Performance

NYSE CBZ opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

About CBIZ

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.