Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $744,000 Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 179.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CBIZ by 683.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CBIZ by 161.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CBIZ Price Performance
NYSE CBZ opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Activity at CBIZ
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBIZ (CBZ)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.