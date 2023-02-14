Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DHT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DHT by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DHT by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in DHT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in DHT by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHT. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

NYSE:DHT opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

