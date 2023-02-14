Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,884 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Investar worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Investar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Investar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investar by 11.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISTR stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

