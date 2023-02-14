Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 47.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $361.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.90 and its 200 day moving average is $330.34.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

