Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 594,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $28,532,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 392.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,430,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

GMS Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. GMS had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.