Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 34,100 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $147.26 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $156.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.