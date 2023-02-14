Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DORM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at $227,803.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Stories

