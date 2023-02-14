Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Financial worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 87.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Financial during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Financial by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

First Financial Stock Performance

First Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.59%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial

In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $46,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,035 shares of company stock valued at $94,884 in the last three months. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.