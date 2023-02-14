Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

