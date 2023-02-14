Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PDF Solutions worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $277,919.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $617,706.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $277,919.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $987,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

