Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $695,000 Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.58. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,137,160.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

