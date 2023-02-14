Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $696,000 Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 68.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verra Mobility Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.