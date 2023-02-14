Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.53.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.98%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also

