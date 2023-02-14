Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,131 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.21% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $23,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,688,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,838,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

