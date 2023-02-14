Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,288 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

