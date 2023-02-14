Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Position Trimmed by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,894 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Ichor worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Ichor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $841,996.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

