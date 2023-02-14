Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $4,760,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.