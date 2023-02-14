Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,082 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,205,000 after buying an additional 277,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Shares of IRDM opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,434.86 and a beta of 1.14. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $535,230.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,906,374.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $535,230.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,906,374.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,291 shares in the company, valued at $35,531,537.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,964 shares of company stock worth $3,104,305 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Further Reading

