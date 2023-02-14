iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,403 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 988,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,761,000 after acquiring an additional 122,982 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

