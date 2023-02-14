iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $116.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.45. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

